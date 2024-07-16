Acerpure unveils new Smart TV series in the Indian market, starting at Rs. 11,490

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Acerpure unveils new Smart TV series

Acerpure, an entity under the hood of Acer Group which is known for its 48 years of innovation in the global IT hardware market has launched its latest flagship product which is named the Acerpure Aspire & Swift TV series. This new line of Smart TVs will offer advanced technology and is available in sizes ranging from 32-inches to 65-inches.

Pure Vision and Sound quality

The Acerpure TVs boast Pure Vision technology, which delivers an astonishing 1.07 billion colours for vivid and lifelike visuals. It comes with Pure Dolby audio, so viewers can expect an immersive sound experience. The bezel-less design further adds a sleek look along with the multiple connectivity options and a powerful processor that ensures a seamless viewing experience.

The TVs further offer up to Ultra High Definition (UHD) resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels, which provides crystal-clear picture quality.

Smart features with smooth performance

Powered by the Google TV OS, the new Acerpure TV lineup comes integrated with a variety of apps and services which work seamlessly. It offers a broad range of entertainment options and has a 178-degree viewing angle to ensure consistent picture quality from wider angles, ideal for family movie nights and social gatherings.

The Variable Refresh Rate feature helps to enhance motion handling for smooth viewing of fast-paced action scenes and sports.

Superior audio and connectivity

The Acerpure Swift series of Smart TV focuses on Pure Audio, which features immersive Dolby ATMOS technology for a multi-dimensional sound experience. Connectivity options further include three HDMI 2.0 ports, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4G + 5G), Bluetooth V5.0, USB 2.0 and an ethernet port.

These features enable the users to connect various devices easily, claiming to make it a television of pure trust and entertainment, claims the company.

Made in India initiative

Aligned with the Make in India initiative, the Acerpure TV series comes with pure trust and entertainment, with the combination of innovative technology with Indian manufacturing pride.

In the country, the company services over 18,000 pin codes, ensuring world-class customer service and reliability for a hassle-free experience.

Price and availability

The Acerpure TV series is available at the Acer Exclusive Stores which are available across the country along with the ecommerce partner- Flipkart. The series has been launched at an introductory price of Rs. 11,490, and it is available for a limited time.

The combination of Pure Vision, Pure Trust, Pure Audio, Pure Style and Pure Entertainment makes the new Acerpure Aspire and Swift TV series an outstanding choice for consumers seeking a superior home entertainment solution, claims Acer.

