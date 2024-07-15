WhatsApp develops new feature for message translation: Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp develops new feature for message translation

WhatsApp has been updating the platform by adding a forthcoming feature which has been designed to translate messages by using different language packs. By following the recent introduction of voice note transcription capabilities, the new initiative further aims to broaden the appeal of the platform by facilitating seamless multilingual communication directly within the app.

Enhanced communication with instant translation

The new feature has been set to translate messages during chats instantly, by facilitating smoother communication across different languages. This development has been a part of WhatsApp's ongoing efforts to enhance the user experience and accessibility without relying on external translation tools.

WhatsApp Chat translation mechanism

According to the new report from WABetaInfo, the instant messaging platform has been planning to introduce an option for users to enable automatic translation of all chat messages in a future update.

The new feature will operate locally on users' devices, and will further preserve end-to-end encryption while ensuring efficient message processing. Earlier, a limited set of language options, including English, Portuguese, Russian, Arabic, Spanish and Hindi, will be available with potential expansions in subsequent updates.

On-device processing for enhanced security

By processing translations on-device, WhatsApp has been aiming at maintaining robust security measures and data privacy. This approach will eliminate the need to transmit messages to external servers for translation, which will align with WhatsApp's commitment to safeguarding user information.

Voice Note transcription feature: Details

In addition to the message translation feature, WhatsApp has started testing a voice note transcription feature which will enable users to convert voice notes into text. This will further enable them to read messages without playing them aloud. At present, for beta testing, the select users are expected to roll out more broadly following further testing and refinement.

Implementation and availability

Users will participate in the beta testing program which could access the voice note transcription feature, after downloading an additional 150MB of data. The new feature will be automatically enabled for most users, with some requiring manual activation, based on their specific settings.

WhatsApp’s plans

WhatsApp has continued innovating with features which aim at enhancing user interaction and accessibility.

