BSNL Rs 229 recharge plan launched with 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling and more

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the government head telecom operator of the country came up with a new offering of prepaid recharge plans starting from Rs 107 to 1,499. The prepaid plans have been designed for those who prefer long calling hours across the country and other bundled offers.

In this article, we would like to share the details about the Rs 229 plan which has been registered on the official website of BSNL. The new plan comes with a monthly recharge option, as it is a prepaid plan for Indian customers and when compared with the private telecom operators, the telecom plan is said to be cheaper and comes bundled with substantial benefits.

Here are the details of the Rs 229 prepaid recharge plan.

The Rs 229 prepaid plan will include several features:

Unlimited voice calling: To enable the customers to enjoy unlimited calling, by enabling them to stay connected without worrying about call charges.

Daily data allowance: The plan provides 2GB of daily data, which is enough for most users' internet needs. Whether for browsing, streaming or social media, this data will ensure that you are covered for heavy OTT, live gaming and social media surfing.

SMS benefits: Subscribers will receive 100 SMS per day, making it easy to stay in touch the dear ones.

Gaming: The prepaid plan further includes gaming benefits from Arena Mobile Gaming by Onmobile Global Ltd, which adds an extra layer of entertainment value.

Monthly validity

As one of the standout features of the BSNL, the Rs 229 prepaid recharge plan comes with monthly validity. The plan is valid and comes with an extended span- as per the date to the same date of the following month.

For example, if you recharge your number on April 25 with the prepaid plan (Rs 229), then the plan will last till May 25. This would help the user to conveniently schedule the recharges for the same date every month, simplifying the process for users.

Monthly plan option

This Rs 229 plan is unique in BSNL’s portfolio and will be the only voucher with a clear monthly validity. Other plans from BSNL will come with either shorter or longer validity periods. On the other hand, BSNL’s 4G network rollout is still in progress, the Rs 229 prepaid plan will remain a great option for those who are under strong BSNL network coverage.

4G rollout for future

BSNL has been actively working on expanding its 4G services which aims to complete the launch of 4G in 1 lakh sites of the country, by the end of 2025. Although 4G is not yet available, the new prepaid offering, including the Rs 229 plan provides a good value for money- for the users to enjoy good coverage from the telecom service provider.

