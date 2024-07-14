iPhone 16 Pro is set to launch this year, and will become the first of Appis just the beginning, report claims

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone

iPhone 16 Pro is set to launch this year and will become the first of Apple’s smaller smartphones to receive a powerful 5x telephoto camera, which will have the capability of mirroring the iPhone 15 Pro Max. As per the new report, it has been indicated that even more extensive camera upgrades are on the horizon for future iPhone flagships, starting with the iPhone 17 range by next year (2025).

iPhone 16 Pro to feature a Pro Max-level zoom camera

The fans of smaller iPhones (in size) have so far missed out on Apple’s most powerful zoom camera. This could change in September when Apple is expected to equip the iPhone 16 Pro with a 5x tetraprism telephoto lens. As per the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, it was further stated that the upgrade will align the iPhone 16 Pro with the current iPhone 15 Pro Max in terms of zoom capabilities.

Future iPhone zoom capabilities: Expectation

Kuo's report has further revealed that even more impressive zoom capabilities are planned for future iPhone generations, which will be mapped at around 2027 when the company will launch the new iPhone 19 range (expected).

The major differences between the Pro and Pro Max cameras might re-emerge with the introduction of new camera designs, which will potentially appear first in the larger Pro Max models.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro—Expected camera quality upgrade

Starting with the iPhone 17 Pro, Apple’s flagship is said to feature a new 48-megapixel tetraprism-based camera which will have a larger 1/2.6-inch sensor, up from the 1/3.1 inches which is expected to come with the iPhone 16 Pro series.

Furthermore, the newly designed prisms with a shorter form factor are further anticipated, which will decrease the camera's thickness.

Digital Zoom and enhanced low-light performance

The larger sensor size has been predicted to boost the camera's light-gathering capability by approximately 40 per cent, by improving low-light performance and reducing graininess from the photos. The upgrade from 12 to 48 megapixels will significantly enhance detail and digital zoom capabilities.

This 48-megapixel sensor on the upcoming iPhone 16 series would also be able to capture videos with 8K quality at 5x optical zoom- a feature which is already available on Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Availability of the new 48-megapixel camera

It is not yet confirmed whether the new 48-megapixel tetraprism camera will be available in both iPhone 17 Pro models or exclusively in the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

However, Kuo the analyst will further expect this advanced camera to be featured in both the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in 2026.

