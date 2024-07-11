Thursday, July 11, 2024
     
JioTag Air launched in India to help you track your lost luggage: Details

Jio's launch of the JioTag Air signifies a significant advancement in travel convenience, promising peace of mind with its robust tracking capabilities and user-friendly features.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: July 11, 2024 10:38 IST
JioTag Air
Image Source : JIO JioTag Air

Jio has introduced its latest innovation, the JioTag Air, which has been designed to resolve the age-old concern of lost luggage for travellers. Following its debut with the first tracking device last year, Jio has now unveiled an affordable smart tracker which has been designed to prevent the loss of personal belongings. 

This device comes with a new tracking feature which aids in locating lost luggage and can be discreetly placed in cars or various items, offering versatile usage of the small portable gadget.

India Tv - JioTag Air

Image Source : JIOTAG AIRJioTag Air

JioTag Air: Features

  1. The JioTag Air comes with a sleek and compact design, which makes it convenient to carry in pockets or bags.
  2. The device comes with Bluetooth 5.3 technology, which enables wireless tracking from anywhere via a smartphone.
  3. It comes with a built-in speaker which emits sound within the range of 90 to 120 decibels, which aids in local tracking by making it easier to locate items audibly.
  4. The JioTag Air is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and ensures seamless connectivity, with Android users who are accessing the JioThings app and iPhone users can utilize the Find My app. 
  5. Its compatibility further extends to devices that are running on Android 9 OS and iOS 14 or higher.

India Tv - JioTag Air

Image Source : JIOTAG AIRJioTag Air

Further benefits

Each JioTag Air comes with a lanyard and an extra battery, with the battery which claims to last for up to a year. The device further includes a Lost Mode feature, providing automatic notifications to users.

Pricing and availability

  • Priced at Rs 2,999, Jio has made the smart tracker available for an introductory price of Rs 1,499. 
  • The device is available in blue, red and grey colour options and can be bought from JioMart, Amazon and Reliance Digital.

