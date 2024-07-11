JioTag Air launched in India to help you track your lost luggage: Details

Follow us on Image Source : JIO JioTag Air

Jio has introduced its latest innovation, the JioTag Air, which has been designed to resolve the age-old concern of lost luggage for travellers. Following its debut with the first tracking device last year, Jio has now unveiled an affordable smart tracker which has been designed to prevent the loss of personal belongings.

This device comes with a new tracking feature which aids in locating lost luggage and can be discreetly placed in cars or various items, offering versatile usage of the small portable gadget.

JioTag Air: Features

The JioTag Air comes with a sleek and compact design, which makes it convenient to carry in pockets or bags. The device comes with Bluetooth 5.3 technology, which enables wireless tracking from anywhere via a smartphone. It comes with a built-in speaker which emits sound within the range of 90 to 120 decibels, which aids in local tracking by making it easier to locate items audibly. The JioTag Air is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and ensures seamless connectivity, with Android users who are accessing the JioThings app and iPhone users can utilize the Find My app. Its compatibility further extends to devices that are running on Android 9 OS and iOS 14 or higher.

Further benefits

Each JioTag Air comes with a lanyard and an extra battery, with the battery which claims to last for up to a year. The device further includes a Lost Mode feature, providing automatic notifications to users.

Pricing and availability

Priced at Rs 2,999, Jio has made the smart tracker available for an introductory price of Rs 1,499.

The device is available in blue, red and grey colour options and can be bought from JioMart, Amazon and Reliance Digital.

