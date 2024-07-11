Global PC shipments increase by 1.9 per cent in Q2, report finds

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Global PC shipments increase by 1.9 per cent in Q2

PC shipments totalled 60.6 million units globally in the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, marking a 1.9 per cent increase from the same quarter in 2023, according to a new report released on Wednesday.

According to Gartner, this marks three consecutive quarters of year-on-year growth for the PC market.

"The low year-on-year growth, together with stabilised sequential growth, indicates that the market is on the right track to recovery," said Mikako Kitagawa, Director Analyst at Gartner.

"With 7.8 per cent sequential growth between 1Q24 and 2Q24, PC inventory is tracking back to an average level," she added.

The PC market in the US witnessed the highest shipment volume since the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, with over 18 million PCs shipped, resulting in 3.4 per cent (year-on-year) growth.

"Business PC demand picked up slowly as well, contributing to this growth. Our current expectation is to see surging business PC demand in the US in the second half of 2024," said Kitagawa.

HP has reportedly retained its leading position in the US PC market by shipments, commanding a 27 per cent market share, followed closely by Dell at 25.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) market saw a 2.2 per cent decline year-on-year, primarily due to a sluggish China market, which countered growth in other mature and emerging APAC regions. Emerging APAC continued to see mid-single-digit growth, led by healthy growth in India.

Mature APAC also saw improving PC demand, resulting in year-on-year growth for the first time in two years, the report said.

