BSNL introduces a new 395-day plan with extensive benefits: Details

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS BSNL

BSNL is set to launch its 4G service across the nation soon, which is an upgrade to the network and offering new, along with attractive plans. The government’s telecom company has been gaining attention on social media, since the private telecom companies updated their tariffs in early July 2024. One of BSNL's standout plans has been offering a 395-day validity, which is more than a year- ensuring that users do not have to worry about recharging for 13 months.

BSNL 4G 395-day plan

BSNL's 13-month plan is available at a price tag of Rs 2,399- which means, it is charging Rs 200 per month for the services. This prepaid plan will be valid for 395 days of validity Users will benefit from 2GB of high-speed data daily Users will get 100 free SMS per day. The plan also includes unlimited voice calling on any network across the country Free nationwide roaming Several value-added services These services further include services like- Zing Music, BSNL Tunes, Hardy Games, Challenger Arena Games, and Gameon Astrotell.

BSNL 365-day plan

Another long-validity option from BSNL is the 365-day plan This prepaid plan offers users a total of 600GB of data without any daily usage limit. Users also receive 100 free SMS daily Unlimited voice calling on any network across the country.

BSNL: Market impact

BSNL’s new plans are designed to provide significant value to the users, especially on the recent tariff hikes by private telecom companies. The extensive validity and other bundled services are making these plans attractive for users looking for cost-effective, long-term options.

These plans are expected to appeal to a broad range of users, providing affordable and comprehensive telecom solutions. With the upcoming nationwide launch of BSNL's 4G service, the company is poised to strengthen its position in the competitive telecom market.

ALSO READ: Telecom equipment manufacturing sales cross Rs 50,000 crore: PLI booster

The telecom equipment manufacturing sales have crossed Rs 50,000 crore under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, by creating more than 17,800 direct jobs and many more indirect jobs. The statement was stated by the government on Wednesday, where it stated that within three years of the telecom PLI scheme, it has attracted an investment of Rs 3,400 crore.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord 4 India price leaked ahead of July 16 launch event, likely to cost less than OnePlus Nord 3

OnePus Nord 4 5G smartphone is set to officially launch on July 16, and ahead of the launch the price and other details have surfaced on the internet, showcasing the highlighting features along with other highlighting points.