OnePlus Nord 4 India price leaked ahead of July 16 launch event, likely to cost less than OnePlus Nord 3

The OnePlus Nord 4 is set to launch in India on July 16, and ahead of the official release, the price has already leaked. The conference will be live-streamed via the official YouTube channel of the company and ahead of this highly anticipated event, a leak has surfaced revealing potential pricing details. According to the leak, the OnePlus Nord 4 is said to be priced lower than the Nord 3- which was launched last year (2023).

Leaked pricing

An image was shared by the @TechHome100 account on X which looks like the official poster of the phone. As per the suggestion, the upcoming OnePlus Nord 4 will be available at a starting price of either Rs 30,999 or Rs 31,999. If someone would redeem the bank card offers, then the price will further drop to Rs 27,999.

While the available details seem promising, the company has yet not confirmed anything, and the official price will be announced at the launch event.

Nord 3 versus Nord 4: Comparison

The OnePlus Nord 3 was launched in India at Rs 33,999 last year. Earlier, the brand moved its Nord series from the Rs 30,000 segment to the Rs 35,000 category, which aims at offering a better experience and more features.

However, as per the recent leaks, it is suggested that OnePlus has been adopting a more aggressive pricing strategy for the Nord 4, which will potentially bring back to the sub-Rs 30,000 segment when the bank offers are attested.

Looks and design

OnePlus has confirmed that the Nord 4 will come in a metal unibody design. As per the teasers and leaked images, it has been indicated that the phone will sport a dual-tone finish, with a grey model that features a diagonal line pattern and gradient finish on the back.

The new design further aims at providing a sleek and modern aesthetic.

Specifications

As per the leaks, the OnePlus Nord 4 is rumoured to be powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC

It will come in a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

The smartphone will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery and will further support 100W fast charging.

Talking about the cameras, the Nord 4 is likely to include a 50-megapixel main shooter and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter.

Should you buy it?

As the official launch is just around the corner, the upcoming Nord 4, the leaked pricing details and specifications paint an appealing picture which is important to await the official announcements on July 16- for confirmed information.

The aggressive pricing strategy could make the OnePlus Nord 4 a compelling choice in the competitive mid-range smartphone market.

