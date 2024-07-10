Moto G85 5G launched at Rs 17999 onwards: Specifications, availability and more

Follow us on Image Source : MOTO G85 5G Moto G85 5G

Motorola has launched its new smartphone, by the name of Moto G85 5G, in the Indian market which has been registered on Flipkart, its official e-commerce partner, along with Motorola's official website. The device is available at a starting price of Rs 17,999 and the sales for the same will begin from July 16 onwards. Here are the details you must know before you plan to buy the newly launched smartphone

Moto G85 5G: Expected Specs

The Moto G85 5G is expected to feature a stunning 6.67-inch pOLED display, with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5, for ensured durability against everyday wear and tear. On the design front, the new smartphone comes with a sleek and lightweight device. Weighing 175 grams and with a thickness of 7.59mm, the handset will be available in three elegant vegan leather finish variants: Cobalt Blue, Olive Green and Urban Grey.

Powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, the Moto G85 5G is expected to deliver robust performance, along with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage- for smooth multitasking and ample space for apps, media, and files. The device comes with two variants- 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage variant and another is 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

For photography, the rear dual-camera system is expected to feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), claiming to result in clear and stable photos even in low-light conditions. Accompanying this is an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, which is said to be perfect for capturing expansive landscapes or group shots. On the front, the device comes with a 32-megapixel shooter, promising high-quality self-portraits and video calls.

The smartphone is further backed by a 5,000mAh battery, and further supports 33W fast charging, enabling the users to quickly recharge their device and get back to their activities without long interruptions.

