Wednesday, July 10, 2024
     
ASUS Vivobook S15 launched in India with Copilot Key, Harman Kardon speakers and more

Asus has recently launched its latest Vivobook S15 laptop in India which features Microsoft Copilot+ support. This new laptop has been designed for users who utilize artificial intelligence and need a versatile device for both everyday tasks and intensive work.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: July 10, 2024 8:16 IST
ASUS Vivobook S15
Image Source : ASUS ASUS Vivobook S15

Asus, a Taiwanese tech giant has launched its latest ASUS Vivobook S15 laptop in India, which features Microsoft Copilot+ support. This new laptop is designed for users who leverage artificial intelligence and seek a versatile device for both daily tasks and heavy-duty work.

Key Specifications

  1. Processor and Performance: The ASUS Vivobook S15 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset, ensuring robust performance. It comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSD storage, providing ample space and speed for all your computing needs.
  2. Video Conferencing: For video calls, the laptop is equipped with a 1080p webcam, offering clear and crisp video quality.
  3. AI Integration: One of the standout features of this laptop is its support for Microsoft Copilot+. Asus has incorporated a dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard to facilitate AI usage, enhancing productivity and user experience.
  4. Sound Quality: The laptop promises an immersive audio experience, thanks to Harman Kardon speakers that deliver high-quality sound.

ASUS Vivobook S15 - India Tv
ASUS Vivobook S15

Connectivity and battery life

  1. Battery: The ASUS Vivobook S15 is powered by a 3-cell 70Whr Li-ion battery, coupled with a 90W adapter, ensuring long-lasting usage and quick charging capabilities.
  2. Connectivity: The laptop supports Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7, offering advanced and reliable connectivity options. 
  3. Ports: It includes a variety of ports for versatile connectivity:
    • USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port
    • 2 USB 4.0 Type-C ports
    • HDMI 2.1
    • 3.5mm headphone jack
  4. MicroSD card reader for expanded storage options

Additional features

  1. Sound Experience: The ASUS Vivobook S15 boasts an immersive sound experience, enhanced by Harman Kardon speakers.
  2. AI and Copilot Key: A notable feature is the dedicated Copilot key, which allows users to seamlessly integrate AI into their daily computing tasks.

With these features, the ASUS Vivobook S15 stands out as a powerful and versatile laptop suitable for a wide range of users, from daily routines to demanding tasks, all enhanced by AI capabilities.

Availability and pricing

  • Colour options: The ASUS Vivobook S15 is available in a single silver colour option.
  • Purchasing: It will be sold exclusively on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, with sales commencing soon.
  • Price: Rs 1,24,990.

ALSO READ: Infinix GT 20 Pro Review: A budget gaming smartphone with appreciable performance

