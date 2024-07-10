ASUS Vivobook S15 launched in India with Copilot Key, Harman Kardon speakers and more

Follow us on Image Source : ASUS ASUS Vivobook S15

Asus, a Taiwanese tech giant has launched its latest ASUS Vivobook S15 laptop in India, which features Microsoft Copilot+ support. This new laptop is designed for users who leverage artificial intelligence and seek a versatile device for both daily tasks and heavy-duty work.

Key Specifications

Processor and Performance: The ASUS Vivobook S15 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chipset, ensuring robust performance. It comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSD storage, providing ample space and speed for all your computing needs. Video Conferencing: For video calls, the laptop is equipped with a 1080p webcam, offering clear and crisp video quality. AI Integration: One of the standout features of this laptop is its support for Microsoft Copilot+. Asus has incorporated a dedicated Copilot key on the keyboard to facilitate AI usage, enhancing productivity and user experience. Sound Quality: The laptop promises an immersive audio experience, thanks to Harman Kardon speakers that deliver high-quality sound.

ASUS Vivobook S15

Connectivity and battery life

Battery: The ASUS Vivobook S15 is powered by a 3-cell 70Whr Li-ion battery, coupled with a 90W adapter, ensuring long-lasting usage and quick charging capabilities. Connectivity: The laptop supports Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7, offering advanced and reliable connectivity options. Ports: It includes a variety of ports for versatile connectivity: USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port

2 USB 4.0 Type-C ports

HDMI 2.1

3.5mm headphone jack MicroSD card reader for expanded storage options

Additional features

Sound Experience: The ASUS Vivobook S15 boasts an immersive sound experience, enhanced by Harman Kardon speakers. AI and Copilot Key: A notable feature is the dedicated Copilot key, which allows users to seamlessly integrate AI into their daily computing tasks.

With these features, the ASUS Vivobook S15 stands out as a powerful and versatile laptop suitable for a wide range of users, from daily routines to demanding tasks, all enhanced by AI capabilities.

Availability and pricing

Colour options: The ASUS Vivobook S15 is available in a single silver colour option.

Purchasing: It will be sold exclusively on the e-commerce platform Flipkart, with sales commencing soon.

Price: Rs 1,24,990.

