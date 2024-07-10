Wednesday, July 10, 2024
     
Free Fire introduces new Booyah Pass with exciting rewards

Free Fire game has brought in a new Booyah Pass for its 19th season which will include costume bundles and skins. Highlights include the Lucky Goosy and two primary outfits, the Goosy Delight Bundle and the Goosy Stroll Bundle, available for free.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: July 10, 2024 7:58 IST
Free Fire, Booyah Pass
Image Source : GARENA Free Fire introduces a new Booyah Pass with exciting rewards

Garena’s Free Fire, a popular battle royale game has launched a new Booyah Pass, which will come bundled with rewards for its 19th season. Players will now be able to enjoy a variety of items, including costume bundles and skins, throughout July. Among the highlights are the Lucky Goosy and two primary outfits, the Goosy Delight Bundle and the Goosy Stroll Bundle, which will be available for free.

Free Fire Booyah Pass (Season 19): Details

The Booyah Pass for Garena Free Fire is valid for one month, from July 1, 2024, to July 31, 2024 (unlike the daily redeem code which is time and user-bound). To claim the rewards, players must complete in-game missions, by earning rewards as they progress through levels. This season's premium rewards include the Goosy Delight and Goosy Stroll bundles. To upgrade the pass, players need to purchase in-game currency, known as diamonds.

Booyah Pass: Versions

Free Fire offers two paid versions of the Booyah Pass

  • Premium 
  • Premium Plus

The Premium Pass will cost 399 diamonds, while the Premium Plus is priced at 899 diamonds. Players who will make their purchase for the Premium Pass will receive an instant head start, with 50 BP levels unlocked immediately.

Free rewards

Here are some of the rewards players can earn for free as they progress through the BP levels:

  • BP Level 10: Backpack - Goofy Goosy
  • BP Level 20: Lucky Goosy Banner
  • BP Level 50: Lucky Goosy Avatar
  • BP Level 70: Goosy Shorts
  • BP Level 80: Skyboard - Speedy Goosy
  • BP Level 100: 5x Gold Royale Vouchers

Availability in India

While Free Fire is banned in India, its Max version is still being played by many users and it could be downloaded from the Google Play Store. The Max version offers improved graphics compared to the standard version. Additionally, Garena announced an Indian version, Free Fire India, last year (2023), though it has yet to be launched.

Players could look forward to an engaging gaming experience with the new Booyah Pass, unlocking exciting rewards as they progress through the game.

ALSO READ: Microsoft enhances Notepad in Windows 11 with new Spellcheck and Autocorrect features

 

