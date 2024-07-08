Microsoft enhances Notepad in Windows 11 with new Spellcheck and Autocorrect features

Follow us on Image Source : WINDOWS Windows 11

Microsoft has quietly introduced spellcheck and autocorrect features to the Notepad app in Windows 11, marking a notable upgrade for the text editor that first appeared in Windows in 1983. This rollout follows initial tests of these functionalities that began in March 2024.

The new spellcheck feature functions similarly to those found in Microsoft Word or the Edge browser, where misspelt words are underlined in red. Users now have the option to enable or disable spellcheck based on file type, providing more flexibility in managing how corrections are handled within Notepad.

In addition to these enhancements, Microsoft has been actively updating the Notepad app with several new features tailored for Windows 11 users. Notepad now supports a character count tool, a dark mode for better visibility in low light, tabbed windows for easier document management, and integration with Microsoft Copilot. It even includes a virtual fidget spinner, adding a playful touch to the classic text editor.

These continuous updates reflect Microsoft's commitment to modernizing Notepad, making it more versatile and user-friendly for today’s users.

In December last year (2024), the Notepad app for Windows 11 also received a character count feature, placed at the bottom, which is similar to how Microsoft Word counts the number of words in a document.

When text is selected, the status bar shows the character count for both the selected text and the entire document.

Another latest addition is an autosave feature that eliminates the need for the pop-up save prompt when closing the app.

