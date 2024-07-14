Excitel introduces new broadband plans, starting from Rs 499 onwards: Details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY WiFi router

Excitel, a leading broadband service provider has come up with several budget-friendly plans which cater to diverse user needs in the country. The company has been known for offering not only high-speed internet but also a comprehensive package that includes access to various OTT platforms and TV channels, making it a preferred choice for many users. Here are some new broadband plans which comes bundled with OTT platforms for powerpack entertainment for the subscribers.

400Mbps plan

Ideal for users who like to get engaged in graphics editing, gaming or other data-intensive tasks, the new plan from the company offers a 400Mbps plan and further provides lightning-fast internet speeds. Also, the subscribers enjoy access to over 21 OTT channels, which further include popular platforms like Disney+Hotstar, SonyLiv, and Zee5.

Priced at Rs 734 (excluding GST), this plan ensures seamless entertainment without data limitations.

300Mbps plan

For those who prioritize the OTT content, Excitel has come up with a new 300Mbps plan which offers subscriptions to 22 OTT platforms, which further comes bundled with Prime Video and Zee5, at a cost-effective price of Rs 719 (GST excluded). This plan will cater well to users who enjoy streaming their favourite shows and movies without compromising on speed.

200Mbps plan

Combining high-speed data with access to TV channels like Colors HD, StarPlus HD, and Discovery HD, Excitel's 200Mbps plan is tailored for users seeking a comprehensive entertainment experience. Priced at Rs 554 plus GST, this plan ensures a seamless viewing experience of TV shows and channels alongside internet usage.

Excitel kickstarter plan

Excitel has introduced the Kickstarter Plan, which offers new customers a 300Mbps speed plan for Rs 499 (excluding GST). This plan has been designed to provide fast internet access which comes with additional benefits- making it an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers that look to maximize their broadband experience.

Excitel's offerings further cater to the diverse needs of users who are looking for a good wifi connection at home at a decent price tag along with additional benefits- to ensure a satisfying digital experience for its subscribers.

ALSO READ: Apple approves first PC emulator for iOS to run classic games

ALSO READ: Meta to ease restrictions on Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts