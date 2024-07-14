Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Apple approves first PC emulator for iOS to run classic games

Apple Inc., the technology giant has approved the first PC emulator for the iOS ecosystem, which will enable the users to run classic software and games. This marks a significant milestone as the emulator, named ‘UTM SE’, had initially faced rejection and a ban from being notarized for third-party app stores in the European Union (EU).

The UTM SE app is available for free now and can be downloaded on iOS, iPadOS, and visionOS. Users could download it directly from the respective App Stores. The app is further expected to be available soon on AltStore PAL.

How will UTM SE work?

UTM SE will enable users to run classic software and old-school games for the Windows OS, Mac OS 9, and Linux OS available on their iPhones. It further supports both VGA mode for graphics and terminal mode for text-only operating systems.

This versatile emulator could handle x86, PPC, and RISC-V architectures, enabling the users to run pre-built machines or create their configurations from scratch.

Development and Support

The app has been built from QEMU, a powerful and widely used emulator. The UTM SE team has further expressed their gratitude on social media, and specially thanked the AltStore team for their assistance and Apple, specifically, for reconsidering their policy. The available apps were announced on the X social media platform, which highlighted the collaborative effort behind its release.

Apple has opened up new possibilities for iOS users

With the approval of UTM SE, Apple has opened up new possibilities for iOS users to experience classic software and games. This move not only expands the functionality of iOS devices but also underscores Apple's willingness to reconsider its policies to accommodate innovative third-party applications.

