Elon Musk-run X Corp (formerly known as Twitter) has reportedly banned 194,053 accounts in India between May 26 and June 25 (2024), mostly for promoting non-consensual nudity and child sexual exploitation. The microblogging platform is going through the churning under Musk, who also took down 1,991 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country.

In total, X banned 196,044 accounts in the reporting period.

In the monthly report in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, the microblogging platform said that it has received 12,570 complaints from the Indian user, in the same time frame through its grievance redressal mechanisms.

In addition, the company processed 55 grievances which were appealing account suspensions.

"We overturned 4 of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation. The remaining reported accounts remain suspended," said the company.

"We received 61 requests related to general questions about accounts during this reporting period," it added.

Most complaints from India were about ban evasion (5,289), followed by sensitive adult content (2,768), hateful conduct (2,196), and abuse/harassment (1,243).

Between April 26 and May 25, X banned 2,29,925 accounts in the country.

The microblogging platform also took down 967 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform.

In the new update, users could like a post on X, and it will no longer be visible to others. This change is part of a broader initiative which will enhance privacy and make the platform a safer space for interaction. When users will log into their accounts, a popup message will inform them about the recent development, and state: "Your Likes are now private. We are making Likes private for everyone to better protect your privacy. Liking more posts will make your 'For you'll feed better."

8 employees were terminated from SpaceX in 2022 and have reportedly fined a lawsuit which claims the detail of a hostile environment at the SpaceX office, which is characterized by frequent jokes about sexual harassment, disparities between genders and expulsion of those who raised concerns.

