Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+ set to launch on July 30: Details

Realme, a popular smartphone brand has confirmed the launch of its latest mid-range series in the Indian market. The company will be unleashing two new devices- Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+, in the Indian market on July 30. These smartphones will further succeed the Realme 12 Pro series, which debuted earlier this year.

Here are the details on the upcoming smartphones and what to expect from these upcoming devices.

Realme 13 Pro: Expected specifications

HYPERIMAGE+ Photography Architecture:

Both the devices- Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+ with the HYPERIMAGE+ photography architecture promise enhanced camera capabilities.

The Realme 13 Pro+ smartphone is set to feature a dual camera setup on the back, which further includes a 50MP Sony LYT 701 sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 50MP Sony LYT 600 sensor with 3x optical zoom. Both the devices will come with TÜV Rheinland High-Resolution Camera Certification, which ensures high-quality imaging performance.

Colour variants:

The Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+ will be available in several colour options. The glass back panel variants include Monet Purple and Monet Gold, while the vegan leather option will be available in Emerald Green colour option.

AI features:

Following the trend of recent Oppo and Realme devices, the Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+ will be loaded with AI features like AI group photo enhancement, AI ultra clarity, AI smart removal and enhancing the overall photography experience.

Realme 13 Pro+ specifications

Display and design: Details about the display size and resolution are yet to be confirmed by the company, but the Realme 13 Pro+ is expected to continue the brand’s trend of offering high-quality displays with vibrant colours and sharp resolutions.

Processor and performance

An earlier leak by tipster DigitalChatStation on Weibo suggests that the Realme 13 Pro+ will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, a step up from the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset found in the Realme 12 Pro+.

This upgrade is expected to deliver better performance and efficiency.

Storage variants:

The Realme 13 Pro+ is likely to be available in multiple storage configurations:

8GB RAM/128GB storage

8GB RAM/256GB storage

12GB RAM/256GB storage

12GB RAM/512GB storage

Realme 13 Pro Specifications

Geekbench Listing: The Realme 13 Pro was recently spotted on a Geekbench listing under the model number RMX3990. It is further expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and will be paired with an Adreno 710 GPU for handling graphics-intensive tasks.

Expected features

While specific details about the Realme 13 Pro’s camera setup and other features are still under wraps, it is further expected to offer a competitive mid-range experience with a focus on performance and value.

Stay tuned for the official launch on July 30 to get all the details and pricing of these eagerly anticipated devices.

