OnePlus Pad 2 prices leaked ahead of official debut: All we know so far

OnePlus, a Chinese tech giant is set to unveil the new tablet which is expected to name as Pad 2. The company will officially launch the device on July 16, and just ahead of the official launch of the tablet, a new leak has surfaced that revealed the Indian pricing of the upcoming tablet.

As per the leaks, the new OnePlus Pad 2 is expected to come with a higher price tag which will be compared to the OnePlus Pad- which was launched in 2023.

Price of OnePlus Pad 2: Leaked

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) has shared the alleged Indian pricing and specifications of the OnePlus Pad 2 on X (formerly known as Twitter), ahead of the launch, along with the images of the tablet’s box. The leak has further suggested that the OnePlus Pad 2 will have a Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of Rs. 47,999, while the offering price is expected to be Rs. 45,999.

Furthermore, the Smart Keyboard and Stylo 2 stylus are said to be priced at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 5,000, respectively.

The box images further indicate that the tablet will come with a measurement of 268.6 x 195 x 65mm and will weigh 584 grams.

OnePlus Pad 2 versus OnePlus Pad: Comparison

The reported price further suggests a significant increase when compared to its predecessor. The upcoming OnePlus Pad will be priced at Rs. 37,999 for the base model (with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage).

Another higher variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB will come with Rs. 39,999 (as per the leaks).

Expected specifications

Talking about the specifications, the OnePlus Pad 2 is expected to run on Android 14- which is based on OxygenOS 14. The tablet will come in a 12.1-inch IPS LCD and have 3K resolution.

It is rumoured that the new tablet will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The tablet is further said to come with a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front shooter. The tablet will be backed by a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

OnePlus Summer Launch Event: Details

The OnePlus Summer launch event will further feature the highly anticipated OnePlus Nord 4. While this smartphone will be the main highlight of the event, the company is also set to introduce the Watch 2R, Nord Buds 3 Pro, and the OnePlus Pad 2.

Where will the event take place?

The event will take place in Milan (Italy) and will be live-streamed for online viewers on the company's YouTube channel at 6:30 PM IST.

