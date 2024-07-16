Global smartphone market sees 6.5 per cent growth in Q2, Samsung and Apple lead: IDC Report

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Samsung and Apple

Global smartphone shipments have reportedly increased by 6.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2025, which will be driven by Samsung Electronics and Apple. As per the preliminary data from the IDC report which was released on Monday. Despite this growth, a full recovery in demand has remained elusive, as challenges persist in certain markets.

Global smartphone shipment in the second quarter

As per the Reuter report, it is marked as the fourth consecutive quarter of growth in global shipments, in which smartphone manufacturers are leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to attract price-conscious customers across the world and expand their market share accordingly.

Nabila Popal, research director with IDC's Worldwide Tracker team, stated, "There is lots of excitement in the smartphone market, thanks to higher average selling prices and the buzz around gen AI smartphones, which are expected to capture 19% of the market this year."

She further added, "As Apple and Samsung both continue to push the top of the market and benefit the most from the ongoing premiumization trend, many leading Chinese OEMs are increasing shipments in the low end in an attempt to capture volume share amid weak demand. The share of mid-range devices is challenged as a result."

Apple recently held its developer conference, where it showcased its new AI features for its iPhones powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT. Samsung also hosted its Galaxy Unpacked event last week (2024), where it announced a new range of devices- including the new models of its Galaxy fold and flip series, along with new AI features.

In the second quarter of the year (2024), Samsung held the top spot with an 18.9 per cent share of shipments, followed by Apple with a 15.8 per cent share, and Xiaomi with a 14.8 per cent share.

Inputs from Reuters