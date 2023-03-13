Apple OLED iPad Pro may cost as much as MacBook Pro: Know-everything

Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple iPad 2

Apple is reportedly upcoming with the new OLED iPad Pro which is expected to cost as much as the price of MacBook Pro (which is around Rs 1,29,900), as per a recent media report.

As per the new supply chain report, the latest coming models of iPad Pro which will feature OLED screens are expected to release by next year (2024). It has been stated that the pricing for the tablet from the tech giant will cost around 80 per cent more than the current pricing, AppleInsider reported.

It has been particularly rumoured that the 11-inch iPad Pro with an OLED display is expected to cost around 80 per cent higher than the present model and will be available at the starting price of $1,500 which is around Rs 1,22,892 (currency rate by the time of writing), IANS reported.

Furthermore, the new iPad Pro is tipped to launch with a 12.9-inch display edition and will likely be 60 per cent costlier and will start at $1,800, which is around Rs 1,47,470 (currency rate by the time of writing).

Also, the iPhone maker is discussing the price with manufacturers who work on Samsung Display and LG Display, the report further stated.

Meanwhile, in February 2023, it was reported that Apple had ordered OLED panels from LG Display and Samsung for its upcoming iPad Pro models, which are tipped to launch in 2024.

At present, the major talk is about Apple's next-generation smartphone- the upcoming iPhone 15 series which is expected to arrive in the market by September 2023, and is rumoured to come with three variants- the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. All the iPhone 15 models are expected to feature a Dynamic Island, which was leaked earlier. If is further rumoured that the Dynamic Island feature it could potentially bring an end to the iPhone notch era.

