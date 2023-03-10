Follow us on Image Source : INFINIX Infinix unveils 260W wired, 110W wireless fast charging; all you need to know

Infinix has introduced the fast-charging smartphone technology discovered to date, as per the recent announcement made by the company. The new All-Round FastCharge system includes a 260W wired charger which is capable to charge a battery from 0 to 25% in just a minute (60 seconds), whereas 100% charge will take around 8 minutes, claims Infinix. Also, the 110W wireless charging solution is further capable of charging the device from 0 to 100% in just 16 minutes.

The charging technology uses a combination of GaN material and AHB circuit infrastructure with high power density, with a cable that can carry up to 13A to ensure the device receives the designated 260W charge. Infinix has also introduced a custom-made charger with a dual-coil design that can charge in a vertical and horizontal orientation and has a fan for heat dissipation. The new charging technology will launch with an upcoming Infinix Note smartphone later this year.

The 260W wired charging solution is an upgrade of the brand's existing 180W Thunder Charge tech, using a single 12C battery with a 4-pump embedded system that detects power needs and distributes the appropriate number of charge pumps. The charging efficiency is 98.5%, and a 4,400mAh battery used during testing retained 90% of its initial capacity after 1,000 cycles. According to the company, charging technology is the fastest in the global market.

The 110W wireless charging alternative has custom-made, small, sensitive coils with differing configurations, with fewer but bigger coils in a single space to reduce internal resistance and decrease the heat the phone produces while charging. The charging technology facilitates reverse charging, bypass charging, and multi-protocol charging about wired and wireless charging, and other protocols, such as Power Delivery 3.0, are also supported.

Infinix joins other smartphone manufacturers competing to offer the latest and speediest charging solutions alongside their new handsets. The recent launch sets a new benchmark for fast charging, according to Infinix. Redmi, one of the largest smartphone manufacturers, recently announced that it is testing a 300W charger that can fully charge a 4,100mAh battery-supported device in five minutes.

