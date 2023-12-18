Follow us on Image Source : APPLE Apple issues warning on counterfeit Apple Watch chargers | All you need to know

Acknowledging the persistent challenge of counterfeit products, Apple has been addressing the concerns over fake Apple Watch chargers and has been issuing a strong warning against the use of non-certified or counterfeit models which are available in the market.

Potential Risks and Guidance

In a support document which was released on Friday (15 December), the tech giant outlined the potential risks which were associated with an unauthorized charger, emphasizing issues like slow charging, repeated chimes, and reduced battery life.

The company strongly advises users to stick to Apple-made chargers or the ones which have Apple MFi certification, ensuring adherence to stringent safety and performance standards.

Certification Assurance

Apple has underscored the rigorous testing of certified chargers, assuring the users that they meet the company's safety and performance standards, which have been safeguarding the device's longevity and performance.

Identification of Genuine Chargers

In order to assist the users in identifying authentic Apple Watch chargers, which supports document providing detailed information on recognizing genuine chargers based on appearance, regulatory information and markings. Specific colours, designs and text on the charging connector serve as indicators of authenticity.

Authentication Measures

Apple has noted that the authentic charging connectors are usually white, with specific text written on them and regulatory markings. Users have been advised to scrutinize these details, as chargers are not made by Apple and they may display different text, designs or colours, on the charging connector.

Model Numbers for Assurance

For those who have been struggling to identify official Apple accessories, the document lists the specific model numbers which are associated with authentic Apple Watch chargers, providing an additional layer of assurance for the users.

Verification through Mac Connection

Apple has suggested a method for identifying the manufacturer of their Apple Watch charger using a Mac, offering steps to navigate the Apple menu, access system preferences, and verify the manufacturer in the System Report under USB settings.

Distinguishing MFi Certified Chargers

Users are advised to carefully examine both the charger's packaging and the device itself to distinguish MFi-certified chargers. Apple Watch chargers with proper certification prominently feature the 'Made for Apple Watch' badge on the packaging, and users can also consult Apple's official MFi accessories database for verification.

In light of these measures, Apple has been aiming to empower users to make informed choices to ensure the safety and optimal performance of their Apple Watch chargers.

