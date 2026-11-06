Apple App Store gets retention messages to stop users from cancelling paid subscriptions

Apple, a leading tech company, wants to help the app developers to keep more subscribers, so they have rolled out a new tool called Retention Messages for the App Store. Here is how it works: now, when someone starts to cancel an auto-renewable subscription, the application will be able to show a personalised message or a special offer right in the middle of that process. Maybe it is a reminder of what users get with their plan or a tempting discount- anything to make people think twice before hitting cancel.

App Store Connect

Developers set these messages up in App Store Connect. They get to decide who sees what, when and how often. The system is not one-size-fits-all. A user might see one offer, while someone else sees a completely different prompt, or maybe nothing pops up at all, depending on how the developer sets things up.

Retention Messaging API

Apple also launched a Retention Messaging API to give developers even finer control. With the API, they can craft specific messages that take a subscriber’s unique details into account instead of just sticking with the basic configuration options. This will let the apps to get more intentional with their offers and messaging, but there is a catch too. The developers have to request access for this API from Apple and once everything is in it's place, these messages show up right as users are going through the cancellation steps, putting retention tools where they matter most.

Apple opening up App Intents to third-party developers

Not only this, but there are something else on the horizon from the company. Apple is further opening up the App Intents for the third-party developers, which is paving the way for deeper Siri integration. And soon enough, Siri will be able to handle tasks inside third-party apps. Those tasks can even be chained together as custom skills. Developers can start submitting apps with these features soon, and Apple plans to launch support this spring.

All of this shows Apple is serious about helping developers keep their subscribers and build smarter, AI-powered experiences across the App Store.

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