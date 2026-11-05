WhatsApp recent media suggestions feature rolling out to Android and iOS Users: How it works?

WhatsApp, a popular intant messaging platform owned by Meta has been reportedly rolling out a feature called Recent Media Suggestions to some Android and iOS users. Basically, when you are chatting, WhatsApp will pull up your latest photos or videos right there in the conversation. This means no need to dive into the smartphone’s gallery every time you want to share something. This feature seems to have been designed to make things look pretty easy and handy.

As per WABetaInfo, people who are using the latest WhatsApp will get access to the feature, as it is already out for selected beta testers. There is nothing automatic about it, as the instant messaging platform will not be throwing your media into the chat without your say-so. You may pick what you want to share.

How does it work?

Here is how it works:

WhatsApp will show a thumbnail of your newest photo or video inside the chat.

At times, it pops up above the chat bar; other times, the camera icon gets swapped out for a media preview.

If you are not interested, you can just keep chatting like normal.

Tap the thumbnail, and you get WhatsApp’s editing tools, so you can add a caption, stickers, or make some tweaks before sending it off.

The app holds back until you are ready- no risk of accidentally sending something. It can suggest all sorts of media, from camera shots and screenshots to stuff you’ve downloaded or saved from other apps.

If you do not want these suggestions cluttering up your chat, you can turn them off. Here are the steps to follow on your smartphone:

> Head to Settings

> Go to Chats

> Recent media suggestions, and flip the switch

After that, WhatsApp stops showing them.

At present, by the time of writing, WhatsApp is rolling this out slowly to users on Android and iOS who are up to date with the app. It’s a gradual process, so you might not see it right away. The platform has not yet said when everyone will get it, so patience is key if the option is not showing up for you yet.

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