Motorola Signature 27 launched: World’s best camera smartphone features 200MP Telephoto and EVS Action Sensor

Motorola has just revealed that the Signature 27 which is now DXOMARK’s highest-rated camera phone for 2026. It scored an impressive 173, earning the Gold Label Camera honour and beating out all the top Android and iPhone rivals.

This was not just a quick lab test. Motorola and DXOMARK worked together in Paris, putting the phone through its paces in labs and out in the real world to check how the camera really handles day-to-day photography.

Collaboration with Qualcomm and DXOMARK

The signature 27 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 platform. The camera engineers have teamed up directly with Qualcomm’s imaging experts and DXOMARK reviewers. Together, they fine-tuned the smartphone’s computational photography, so you get better dynamic range, more natural portrait shots, sharper zoom textures, and reduced video noise no matter the lighting.

Quad-camera flagship hardware and unique action sensor

This handset is packs serious camera hardware and a one-of-a-kind motion sensor:

Main Camera (50MP): Built with Sony’s LYTIA L910 sensor and LOFIC tech to boost HDR for video by up to 6x, as well as multispectral lighting for more accurate colours. Periscope Telephoto (200MP): Delivers crisp optical zoom at 3x, up to 100x with Super Zoom Pro, full 200MP shooting, plus a 135mm portrait mode for standout bokeh. Ultrawide Camera (50MP): Covers a huge 122-degree field of view and lets you focus on small subjects as close as 2.5 cm, making macro shots easy. Front Camera (50MP): Autofocus and 4K selfie video are built in, perfect for creators. EVS Action Sensor: This is the world’s first dedicated event-based motion sensor in a phone. It gives you faster, more accurate shutter responses, improved burst-mode shots, and sharper images of moving subjects.

Top-tier video tools and Dolby Vision

When it comes to video, the signature 27 combines Motorola’s Video Enhancement Engine with powerful hardware stabilisation, with 3.5-degree optical image stabilisation and Qualcomm’s electronic image stabilisation.

You can shoot Dolby Vision video in 4K at up to 60fps across all rear cameras, and even record in 8K at 60fps on the main and telephoto lenses. The phone uses real-time AI to adjust exposure, contrast, and noise, so tricky lighting, like dark clubs or bright, backlit street scenes, that rarely trips it up.

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