No Diwali relief for Tarun Tejpal as Supreme Court rejects interim bail plea in rape case

New Delhi:

In a setback to former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal, the Supreme Court has refused to grant him interim bail for the Diwali period and declined to suspend his 10-year prison sentence in a 2013 rape case. The top court said it was not inclined to grant relief to the journalist, who is challenging his conviction and sentence. A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale passed the order while hearing Tejpal's application seeking suspension of his sentence. After hearing arguments from lawyers representing Tejpal and the Goa government, the bench refused to suspend the punishment awarded to him.

Tejpal had approached the apex court seeking interim relief during Diwali while his challenge to the Bombay High Court's verdict remained pending. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Tejpal, had requested the court to allow Tejpal to come home during Diwali. "If he wants to take time, he can take time. But let him come out during Diwali," Sibal submitted.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Goa government, had opposed the request. The top court had earlier issued two notices on Tejpal's sentencing in a 2013 rape case -- one to Goa Police on the journalist's petition against his 10-year prison term and the second to him on a Goa government plea seeking enhancement of the sentence.

Why was Tarun Tejpal sentenced to 10 years in prison?

The case relates to an incident in 2013, when Tejpal was accused of sexually assaulting a junior female colleague inside a hotel elevator in Goa. The incident allegedly took place during an event organised by Tehelka magazine.

On August 6, the Bombay High Court overturned the trial court's acquittal of Tejpal, convicted him of rape and sentenced him to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. The trial court had acquitted the former editor five years earlier.

Tejpal challenged Bombay HC verdict in Supreme Court

Following the High Court's decision, the 62-year-old journalist approached the Supreme Court on August 20, challenging his conviction and sentence. Tejpal has maintained that he was a victim of a political vendetta. Through his legal challenge, he has sought relief against the Bombay High Court's judgment.

Also Read:

Goa govt moves Supreme Court seeking harsher sentence for Tarun Tejpal in 2013 sexual assault case