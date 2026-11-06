NCP merger talks gain pace, Sunetra, Parth oppose move as BJP eyes Sharad Pawar's entry to NDA

Mumbai:

Fresh developments have emerged over a possible merger of the two Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions, with sources indicating that the Ajit Pawar-led NCP camp wants the two sides to reunite in Maharashtra. The faction led by Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel is reportedly in favour of an NCP merger, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also wants the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) to become part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). However, Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar are reportedly opposed to the proposal, adding another layer of uncertainty to the possibility of a united NCP.

The developments come after Praful Patel visited Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Thursday evening to enquire about the health of senior leader Sharad Pawar, who is currently undergoing treatment.

Praful Patel, Sharad Pawar discuss possible NCP merger

According to sources, the two leaders discussed the possibility of a merger between the NCP factions during their meeting. They also reportedly discussed the message Prime Minister Narendra Modi had conveyed to Sharad Pawar. With Sharad Pawar repeatedly being admitted to hospital, questions are being raised over whether Sunetra Pawar and Parth Pawar will eventually agree to the growing demand for a united NCP.

What could BJP gain from an NCP merger?

A merger could offer significant political advantages to the BJP. The party could gain the support of eight key MPs from the NCP (SP) camp which can potentially strengthen its position in Parliament.

Moreover, Sharad Pawar is among the most senior leaders in the I.N.D.I.A bloc. His possible entry into the NDA could deal a setback to the opposition alliance and weaken the political momentum building against the ruling coalition.

What could Sharad Pawar's camp gain?

The proposed merger could also offer political and ministerial advantages to the Sharad Pawar faction. Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar's daughter, could get a Cabinet ministerial position, while her political future could become more secure within a united NCP, as per sources. Similarly, senior NCP leader Jayant Patil could be given the Finance portfolio in the Maharashtra Cabinet.

Why is Sharad Pawar Hospitalised?

Sharad Pawar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after developing a cough and an infection. According to his doctor, he was showing symptoms similar to bronchitis. He is currently undergoing treatment and is said to be in a stable condition.

Earlier, Pawar had been discharged from Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic, where he had been admitted for two days. During his hospitalisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him to enquire about his health.

Vitthal Maniyar, a close friend of Sharad Pawar, had told the media that during the conversation, PM Modi conveyed a message to the senior NCP leader, saying that Supriya Sule was ready and that they were prepared to take care of the country. He also reportedly told Pawar not to worry about the country and to focus on his health.

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