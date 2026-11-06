Ramayana Part 1 Day 1 Box Office Collection: Check final India and worldwide opening figures

The box office performance of Ramayana Part 1 has drawn attention, with the film opening across five languages and bringing together a prominent ensemble led by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash. Here's a look at how Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious retelling of the epic performed across different languages and at the worldwide box office.

Ramayana Part 1 Day 1 box office collection

Ramayana Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, collected Rs 64.85 crore net at the Indian box office on its opening day, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. The film recorded an India gross of Rs 77.50 crore, while its worldwide gross stood at Rs 127.50 crore. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film was released in five languages and attracted audiences across different markets.

The Hindi version contributed the most to the opening day collection, earning Rs 47.50 crore net. The Kannada version followed with Rs 7.25 crore, while the Telugu version collected Rs 6 crore. The Tamil and Malayalam versions added Rs 2.60 crore and Rs 1.50 crore, respectively.

Ramayana Part 1 Day 1 box office collection: Hindi version leads

A language-wise breakdown shows that the Hindi version remained the biggest contributor to Ramayana Part 1's opening day business. Ranbir Kapoor's portrayal of Lord Rama helped the Hindi version collect Rs 47.50 crore net across 20,678 shows.

The Kannada version, featuring Yash as Ravana, earned Rs 7.25 crore from 1,197 shows. The Telugu version collected Rs 6 crore across 1,776 shows. Meanwhile, the Tamil version brought in Rs 2.60 crore from 992 shows, while the Malayalam version earned Rs 1.50 crore across 557 shows.

Ramayana Part 1 worldwide box office collection

At the worldwide box office, Ramayana Part 1 recorded a gross collection of Rs 127.50 crore on Day 1. Its India gross stood at Rs 77.50 crore, while the India net collection was Rs 64.85 crore.

The film registered 25,200 shows across all five languages on its opening day. With Sai Pallavi playing Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, the film brought together a prominent cast for Nitesh Tiwari's retelling of the epic.

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