Oppo working on a 12000mAh battery phone, new 5G smartphone spotted online

Oppo is working on a new smartphone with a massive 12,000 mAh battery. This device just showed up in a Chinese certification database, so there’s a good chance it’s on the way soon. If it hits the market, it will become company’s largest battery phone ever, beating out last year’s A7 Pro Max with its 10,000mAh cell. The listing also hints at 5G support, but that is about all we know for sure. The company has been staying quiet about the name, price, launch date, or any other specs.

A recent report from XpertPick dug up a listing for an unannounced Oppo phone- model number PNC110- on China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) database. The listing mentions a rated battery capacity of 11,640mAh, which typically rounds up to a 12,000mAh typical capacity. It confirms 5G support, too.

Oppo has not officially acknowledged the device, but these details make it clear: as they are looking at much bigger battery capacities than before. If this all checks out, this upcoming phone will outdo the A7 Pro Max as Oppo’s biggest battery yet.

Speaking of the Oppo A7 Pro Max, that one launched in a handful of markets last September. Its starting price was €599, which came around Rs. 61,000 for 6GB RAM and 256GB storage. Inside, it carried a 10,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging. The phone ran on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 chip with an Adreno 629 GPU, offering up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

Its display was a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, a touch sampling rate up to 330Hz, and hit up to 1,800 nits peak brightness in High Brightness Mode.

Talking about the camera, the handset comes with A7 Pro Max featured a dual rear camera, led by a 50-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and dual-axis OIS, along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies, there was a 50-megapixel front camera boasting an f/2.0 aperture and a 100-degree field of view.

As of now, there is no word from Oppo about what processor, display, camera setup, or charging features the rumored PNC110 will have. It’s not clear if it’s headed to India or other markets outside China, either. We will have to wait and see what Oppo reveals next.

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