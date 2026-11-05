After Microsoft and Google, now Meta offers voluntary exit packages to employees: Details

After Microsoft and Google, Meta is reportedly offering voluntary exit packages to employees, as major technology companies continue to restructure their workforces amid rising investments in artificial intelligence (AI). With this move, it is a sign of a big technology push to reshape its teams while pouring money into artificial intelligence. Currently, Meta is looking at a voluntary departure program for employees working in the France office. If approved, it could cover about a hundred people, roughly one-third of Meta’s staff there.

There is still not much detail on which roles or departments will be impacted. Unlike Microsoft and Google, which have already gone with more individual approaches, Meta’s proposal now relies on a collective contractual termination procedure known as RCC in France. It is a system where companies work with unions to negotiate voluntary workforce reductions.

What will employees get if they take Meta's offer?

Those employees who are ready to take the offer had until November 5 (2026) to apply for the same.

Whether they roll out similar offers in other Meta offices based in other countries?

It is still unclear, at the time of writing. Worldwide, Meta has around 66,000 people working for them.

On the severance end, negotiations started back in July 2026. Eligible employees would walk away with severance equal to 2.15 months’ salary for each year they have worked. They would also get 10 months of mobility leave, paid at 80 per cent of their gross salary. There is further talk about extra support if someone wants to retrain or set up their own business. Meta actually used this approach last year in France, when 88 employees chose to leave under similar terms.

Google and Microsoft already offering voluntary exit in 5 countries

But Meta is not alone, as Google is also offering voluntary exits in 5 countries, including France. Microsoft launched a buyout program for around 60,000 employees across the US, Canada, India, and the UK.

All this comes as tech giants ramp up their AI spending and rethink who they need and where. Meta’s move fits with their wider restructuring. In April, they cut about 8,000 roles, 10 per cent of the company. In May, they shifted 7,000 more people into AI-related jobs.

Mark Zuckerberg’s been upfront about AI infra

Zuckerberg is straight about AI and how it is changing the way Meta builds products. Some projects that once needed teams are now doable by just one person, thanks to new AI tools. Meta is throwing major capital at AI infrastructure too, expecting to spend up to USD 145 billion on data centres and digital systems by 2026.

Personal AI agents, especially through their Muse initiative, are a big focus.

For now, Meta's voluntary exit deal is focusing on the France office and there are no words related to similar programs to run elsewhere. But the restructuring wave is not showing signs of slowing down.

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