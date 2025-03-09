Android 16 to roll out soon to select Android smartphones, bringing suite of new AI-powered features Google is set to launch a new Android version for millions of mobile users soon, possibly within the next few days. This update will bring a host of new features to users.

If you own an Android smartphone, there's exciting news on the horizon. Google is set to launch Android 16 soon, bringing a host of impressive new features for users. After a long wait, smartphone enthusiasts can look forward to the upcoming Android update finally arriving.

Details about this new Android version were unveiled at the recent Mobile World Congress. According to reports, the official release date for Android 16 is expected to be June 16, 2025. While Google typically rolls out new versions in August, this time they may surprise us by releasing it months earlier.

As Sameer Samat, President of the Android Ecosystem at Google, mentioned, the company is gearing up to launch Android 16 along with an Android OS update this year. He noted that the Android development team has navigated various challenges but has embraced the 'Trunk Stable' development model moving forward.

Users can expect a range of enhancements in Android 16 designed to boost privacy and data security. Additionally, a variety of AI-powered features could also make their debut, such as automatic text suggestions, smart replies, and real-time translations. Moreover, new algorithms are likely to be integrated to improve battery life and app launch speeds.

For Indian users, Google may introduce special features tailored to their needs. The upcoming Android version might include support for local languages, allowing users to interact with their devices simply by speaking. Initially, Android 16 will be available for Google Pixel smartphones, with a gradual rollout planned for other devices afterward.

In other news, Telegram has just rolled out a new update packed with fantastic features for its millions of users. This latest version introduces innovative monetization tools that promise to enhance your overall experience on the platform. According to Telegram, these new features aim to foster creative content creation while ensuring user safety.

ALSO READ: iPhone 16 Pro gets Rs 13,000 discount, but not on Flipkart or Amazon