Amazon.in announces ‘Mega Electronics Days’ starting today- offers, discounts and more

Amazon.in announcing ‘Mega Electronics Days’ to bring a host of exciting deals and offers on electronics such as laptops, wearables, headphones, tablets, gaming accessories, printers, speakers, soundbars and more from popular brands such as Lenovo, Apple, Fire-Boltt, Sennheiser, Bose, GoPro, Dell and more. ‘Mega Electronics Days’ will be live until 29th July 2022.

Additionally, customers can avail 10% instant discount using Bank of Baroda credit card, Citi debit and credit cards and also get an extra INR 100 cashback on all UPI payments*

Here are some popular products on Amazon.in with offers and deals from sellers:

Apple iPad Air

Immerse yourself in whatever you're reading, watching or creating with Apple iPad Air’s 27.69-centimetre (10,9-inch) Liquid Retina display that features advanced technologies like True Tone, P3 wide colour and an anti-reflective coating. Now have fun at the speed of M1. Its breakthrough Apple M1 chip lets you work on multiple apps at the same time, create wherever you go and play high-calibre games, with its all-day battery life. Get it for Rs 66,999.

Brother T525W All-In-One Printer

Now print at full speed with Brother T525W All-In-One printer. With a document print speed of up to 30/12 ppm, Brother printers speed up your workflows so you can do more in less time. From printing professional reports to outstanding brochures, you can confidently create powerful business materials that will make the right impression. Brother’s Refill Tank System features a transparent cover that allows for easy front access to the embedded ink tank. The user-friendly design is engineered to minimize the risk of mess and leakage. Get it for Rs 14,999.

Fire-Boltt Ring 3

Level up to a brighter future with this newly launched Fire-Boltt Ring 3. It enables you to make and receive calls directly from your watch via the built-in speaker and microphone. This smartwatch features a dial pad, and an option to access recent calls & sync your phone’s contacts. It has a 1.8” TFT LCD Full Touch Display with a 2D High Hardness Glass for super protection and a high resolution of 240*286 pixels with a Rotating Button for smooth usage. Now charge the watch for 90 mins merely for 3 days of exquisite battery life. Get it for Rs 3,499.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor with a speed of 3.0 GHz (Base) - 4.1 GHz (Max) that ensure a seamless experience. It is pre-loaded with Windows 11 home with lifetime validity and MS Office Home and Student 2021. Its boasts a 512 GB SSD and 8GB RAM DDR4 which is further upgradeable up to 12GB. Get this for Rs 36,990.

Redgear Pro Wireless Gamepad

This gamepad comes equipped with2.4GHz wireless technology and supports up to a 10 metres range, an ideal choice for those looking to enjoy their favourite games without the hassle of cables and wires. The built-in lithium-ion battery in the gamepad can provide uninterrupted gameplay for up to 2 hours on a single charge for up to 30-minute. Its Integrated dual intensity motor allows a realistic gaming experience. Get it for Rs 1,299.

Sennheiser CX TW+ SE Headphones

Experience superior sound without compromise with Sennheiser’s newly launched ANC CX Plus True Wireless special edition Active Noise Cancellation, Bluetooth Headphone. It is powered by Sennheiser's TrueResponse transducer with a wide range of Bluetooth codec support (AAC, aptX, aptX Adaptive, SBC). It has a long battery life of up to 24 hours of music playtime with on-the-go charging with the high-quality case that comes with the product. The ergonomic design offers an optimal comfort and a secure fit with 4 ear adapter sizes for excellent Active Noise Cancellation. Get it for Rs 7,990.

