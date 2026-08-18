Australia announce squad for second Test vs Bangladesh, playing XI member dropped

Mackay, Australia:

After an embarrassing nine-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in the opening Test of the two-match series, Australia have dropped opener Jake Weatherald. Following his disappointing show in both innings, the team management wanted to bring someone new, as Matthew Renshaw has been called up ahead of the second Test, slated to begin on August 22 in Mackay.

Since David Warner retired from the longest format of the game, the Kangaroos have struggled heavily to fill the spot. Several cricketers were tried, including Steve Smith being made to open, but none really worked. With Renshaw, Australia are trying again to find some stability at the top of the order. He returns to the scheme of things after three years, having played his last Test match in Delhi in 2023 and hence the 30-year-old will certainly be under some pressure.

Marnus Labuschagne is next?

Star batter Marnus Labuschagne, on the other hand, has managed to retain his place despite another modest contribution. The No. 3 made 31 in the second innings of the opening Test, but his extended search for substantial scores remains a concern for the Australian camp. Head coach Andrew McDonald isn’t too worried, though.

He noted that the veteran had shown promising signs before his dismissal and, for the same reason, the management is ready to give him a longer rope. Nevertheless, the 45-year-old made it clear that Labuschagne’s current performance doesn’t meet the required standard and that he needs to do better.

“I think it was 31 he got in the second innings, and up until the point he got out, you'd sit there and say he was looking good. He was moving well, he's clipping off his pads, he was getting back through the ball down the ground. So it's easy for me to sit here and try to defend that, but ultimately it's 31. It's not a big score. He's lacked runs. He feels that. We feel that. We're working incredibly hard as a coaching group," McDonald said.

Australia will therefore enter the Mackay Test with one alteration to the squad. Both Josh Inglis and Scott Boland, who were not used in the Darwin Test, remain Australia's reserve wicketkeeper-batter and fast-bowling options respectively.

Australia squad for 2nd Test vs Bangaldesh: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster

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