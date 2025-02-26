Alibaba reveales its new AI model, positioning itself to compete with DeepSeek, OpenAI Alibaba, one of the largest e-commerce companies in the world, has launched its first reasoning AI model and announced its biggest investment in this field to date.

Another major player in the tech industry has stepped into the world of artificial intelligence. Recently, the start-up DeepSeek has taken everyone by surprise with the launch of its budget-friendly reasoning AI tool. Now, the Chinese company Alibaba has unveiled its first reasoning AI model, QwQ-Max, which is poised to compete with DeepSeek's R1 and OpenAI's latest offering, o1. With DeepSeek already stirring up some controversy since its launch, it remains to be seen how well this new Chinese AI model will be received.

According to the Qwen team behind Alibaba's AI reasoning model, the QwQ Max preview is touted as the most advanced yet. Just last month, the company introduced Qwen 2.5-Max, which has shown significant improvement in its capabilities. During testing, it demonstrated impressive reasoning and problem-solving skills. Currently, users can access the Qwen model for free on the Qwen chatbot website.

This cutting-edge AI reasoning model has been designed to think, make decisions, and tackle problems like a human. In addition, Alibaba has announced a massive investment of USD 53 billion in cloud and AI infrastructure over the next three years, marking the largest investment in the AI sector in China to date. This move is aimed at boosting competition in the domestic market.

Moreover, Alibaba is planning to release a range of lightweight open-source reasoning models to cater to the growing demand for efficient and resource-friendly solutions. Meanwhile, India is gearing up to launch its first AI model in the coming months. During the recent AI Summit held in Paris, PM Modi discussed the rollout of India’s indigenous AI model, highlighting the nation's ambitions in the AI landscape.

In other news, a recent incident in China has drawn comparisons to the 2010 film 'Robot,' which features Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai. In this event, a humanoid robot exhibited erratic behavior and engaged in confrontations with individuals, resembling scenes from the film where the robot Chitti becomes uncontrollable. A video of the robot's actions has gained significant attention on social media, prompting discussions about the safety of AI technology.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 8 gets Rs 30,000 discount, delighting potential premium smartphone buyers