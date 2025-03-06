Airtel outpaces its competitors, offers free calls, 2GB daily data for Rs 10 per day Airtel offers various prepaid plans with 365 days of validity. These plans provide users with unlimited calling, high-speed data, and free SMS.

Airtel offers three recharge plans with a long validity of 365 days. One of these plans is exclusively for voice calls, meaning it does not include any data. Additionally, Airtel has a comprehensive 365-day plan that provides users with unlimited calling and data benefits alongside its long validity. As the second largest telecom company in the country, Airtel boasts over 380 million daily active users. With these long validity plans, customers can enjoy the peace of mind that comes with not having to recharge their phones for an entire year.

Airtel 365-day plan

The Airtel plan priced at Rs 3,599 offers an impressive 365 days of validity. Users can benefit from unlimited voice calling to any number across India, and the plan also includes free national roaming. Furthermore, this recharge provides daily high-speed data of 2GB and 100 free SMS as part of the package.

What makes this plan particularly appealing is that it offers unlimited data for users with 5G smartphones. In addition, subscribers will benefit from Airtel's complimentary services. Beyond this plan, Airtel has another option priced at Rs 3,999, which also includes a validity of 365 days, while offering additional data and a free subscription to JioHotstar.

With the Rs 3,999 recharge plan, users enjoy unlimited calling to any number across India, free national roaming, and daily high-speed data capped at 2.5GB along with 100 free SMS. Similar to the Rs 3,599 plan, this prepaid option also provides unlimited data for users with 5G smartphones.

