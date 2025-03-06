Acer expands into smartphones, unveiling its debut model on March 25 Acer is set to enter the Indian smartphone market. The large laptop manufacturing company will launch its first smartphone in India on March 25.

Acer, traditionally known for its laptops, is set to make a foray into the smartphone market. The company's debut smartphone is scheduled to hit the Indian market on March 25. Details about the device have already appeared on the e-commerce platform Amazon, revealing the launch date. Currently, the Indian smartphone landscape is dominated by Chinese brands, including Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, Vivo, OnePlus, and others like Infinix, Tecno. Meanwhile, users also gravitate towards products from Samsung, Apple, and Nothing.

With this backdrop, Acer is stepping in as a fresh contender. Recently, the company forged a partnership with IndKal Technology to facilitate its entry into the Indian smartphone arena, marking the launch of Acer-branded phones in the country. Although there were expectations for the smartphone to debut in December of last year, the launch has now been set for March.

Acer has kept the name of its first smartphone under wraps. However, the Amazon listing features the phrase "The Next Horizon" set against a black background, along with an intriguing image of an astronaut floating in space. Notably, there’s a circular ring depicted behind the astronaut, hinting at a camera module design that may feature a circular ring on the back of the device.

The price range for this smartphone remains unclear. When announcing their partnership with IndKal, Acer indicated that it aims to target consumers within the Rs 15,000 to Rs 50,000 segment. This suggests that the smartphone may fall within this price range, and the company has committed to releasing premium models in the Indian market that boast enhanced specifications and cutting-edge technology.

Recently, two devices, named Acerone Liquid S162E4 and Acerone Liquid S272E4, were listed on the Acer India website. Both smartphones are expected to feature the MediaTek Helio P35 processor with 4G connectivity, and they may come equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery.

