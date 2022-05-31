Airtel is giving 1GB complementary data to limited prepaid users: How to avail the offer

Follow us on Image Source : AIRTEL Airtel

Airtel recently announced its new Xstream Fiber broadband plans for the users recently, and now the telecom player has stated that they will be offering 1GB of complimentary high-speed data. The new offering for prepaid users is available in the form of vouchers and only selected prepaid users of India could avail of the offer. As per a report by onlytech, the free data could be availed by those who are using a Smart Plan.

Airtel has been reportedly sending text messages to the selected users who are using the Smart Plan to inform them about the free data voucher, which has been automatically added to their numbers. The free data voucher could be redeemed by claiming on ‘Coupons’ at the coupons section of the Airtel Thanks app.

The high-speed 1GB data will be valid for 3 days, after which it will automatically be expired if it remains unclaimed by the user.

Airtel launched three new home broadband plans to fulfil the entertainment needs of the customers. The telecom operator has launched plans worth Rs 1599, Rs 699, and Rs 1,099.

All three all-in-one broadband plans will offer access to over 350 channels and the subscription of 17 premium OTTs to the users, which will go with unlimited data. These plans will include OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar Amazon Prime, and Airtel Xstream Premium (which further includes SonyLiv, Lionsgate, Hoichoi and 11 more OTTs) and more.