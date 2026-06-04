Airtel Down: Users report calling and internet issues across Delhi-NCR after dust storm

New Delhi:

Airtel customers in Delhi-NCR and other regions are having a tough morning. People started noticing problems with mobile internet, voice calls, and overall network connectivity, and pretty soon the complaints were everywhere—X (Twitter), WhatsApp, you name it. Most just couldn’t get online or make a call without dropouts.

It all blew up after a major dust storm rolled through Delhi-NCR. Lots of users think the weather messed with Airtel’s network equipment, but so far, Airtel hasn’t come out and said exactly what happened.

Looking at data on Downdetector, it’s clear this is more than a minor hiccup:

64 per cent of people talked about issues with mobile internet.

27 per cent could not find a reliable signal at all.

About 6 per cent struggled to make or receive calls.

Airtel Care started replying to users online, saying sorry for the trouble but not really explaining what’s behind all this or when things will be back to normal. That’s left plenty of people still refreshing their network settings, hoping for a fix.

What can you do if Airtel drops out?

Network glitches usually sort themselves out, but if your connection just won’t come back, try these quick fixes:

1. Switch on and off Airplane Mode: Head to your phone’s settings, switch on Airplane Mode, wait about 15 seconds, then turn it off. This forces your phone to reconnect to the nearest tower. It’s a basic move, but it often does the trick.

2. Manually choose the Airtel network: If it still does not work, then open your SIM settings, switch from automatic to manual network selection, wait for your phone to scan, and pick Airtel manually. Sometimes that helps register the network again.

Currently (by the time of writing), Airtel is still sorting out the problem. For now, these issues look temporary. Try the quick fixes if you’re stuck, and keep an eye on Airtel’s official updates. They’ll have to clarify things sooner or later.