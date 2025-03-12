Airtel attracts BSNL subscribers, offers 365-day validity plan for Rs 5 per day This Airtel plan is the cheapest plan in Airtel's portfolio. The plan offers users free calling and SMS for just Rs 5 per day, which is attracting many subscribers looking for affordable recharge options.

Airtel stands as the second-largest telecom provider in the country, with approximately 38 crore people currently using its services. Given the rising cost of recharge plans, there has been a noticeable shift in demand towards long-validity options among mobile users. In response to this trend, Airtel has introduced the most affordable recharge plan lasting a full 365 days.

Historically, telecom companies bundled data with free calling in all their plans, which often made them costly for users who didn’t require data. To address this issue, TRAI instructed telecom operators to roll out voice-only plans.

Airtel Rs1849 recharge plan

In line with TRAI's guidelines, Airtel has launched this economical yearly recharge plan, priced at just Rs 1849, aimed at millions of users. If you're an Airtel SIM customer who wants to avoid the hassle of frequent recharges, this calling plan is an excellent option.

This Airtel prepaid recharge plan offers the perk of unlimited free calling on all local and STD networks for a full year. It's perfect for those users who primarily need a reliable calling option without the added data. Additionally, with this plan, users receive a total of 3600 free SMS over the entire 365-day period.

Airtel's most economical data option

It’s important to note that this is strictly a voice-only recharge plan, meaning there’s no internet data included. If you do need data for certain tasks within an annual plan, you can consider the Rs 2249 recharge option. Like the cheaper plan, this one also provides unlimited calling across all networks with a validity of 365 days, but it includes 30GB of data, allowing for about 2.5GB of usage each month.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel has announced a partnership with Elon Musk's SpaceX to introduce Starlink's high-speed internet services to customers across India. This collaboration depends on SpaceX securing the necessary permissions to offer its satellite communications services in the country, as highlighted by Airtel.

ALSO READ: 11th-generation iPad, iPad Air 2025 go on sale in India with Rs 6,000 instant discount