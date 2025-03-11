Airtel to bring Starlink satellite internet in India, signs agreement with SpaceX Airtel has announced its partnership with SpaceX to bring Starlink satellite internet to India. The announcement was made by Gopal Vittal, the Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Bharti Airtel.

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel announced on Tuesday its partnership with Elon Musk's SpaceX to bring Starlink's high-speed internet services to customers in India. This agreement hinges on SpaceX obtaining the necessary authorisations to sell its satellite communications services in India, as stated by Airtel.

The collaboration aims to explore how Starlink can enhance and broaden Airtel's service offerings, while leveraging Airtel's expertise in the Indian market to complement SpaceX's direct consumer and business services.

Gopal Vittal, the Managing Director and Vice Chairman of Bharti Airtel, remarked that collaborating with SpaceX to bring Starlink to Airtel customers represents a significant milestone and highlights the company's dedication to next-generation satellite connectivity. He emphasized that this partnership would enhance Airtel's capability to provide world-class high-speed broadband, even in the most remote areas of India. Vittal also stated that Starlink would complement Airtel’s existing product offerings, ensuring reliable and affordable broadband for customers across the nation, regardless of their location.

Airtel-Starlink partnership

As part of this agreement, Airtel and SpaceX will look into offering Starlink equipment at Airtel retail locations and providing Starlink services to business clients. They also plan to explore ways to connect communities, schools, and health centers in some of India's most isolated rural regions.

Additionally, Airtel and SpaceX will examine how Starlink can help improve and expand Airtel's network, while allowing SpaceX to leverage Airtel’s ground network infrastructure and other resources in India, according to the statement.

In other news, Airtel has rolled out a new recharge plan priced at Rs 59, specifically designed for users who find it challenging to utilize their daily data allowances throughout the week. This plan features a data rollover option, enabling users to carry over any unused data collected from Monday to Friday for use during the weekends. With this initiative, Airtel joins the ranks of other telecom operators in the country that offer similar data rollover benefits.

Inputs from PTI