Thursday, November 07, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. After digital arrest, online share market scam is growing rapidly: How to be safe?

After digital arrest, online share market scam is growing rapidly: How to be safe?

After the digital arrest scam, share market scams have been rapidly growing in the Indian market, where fraudsters are looting money from WhatsApp groups. Here are the details.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: November 07, 2024 22:27 IST
SCAM
Image Source : FILE SCAM

Udupi man loses Rs 14 lakh in fake trading group

A recent case highlights the risks of online investment scams, where a man from Udupi fell victim to fraudsters. According to reports, the man was added to a WhatsApp group called “C22 Investment Alliance Trading,” where he received fake stock market tips promising high returns. Initially convinced of the group’s legitimacy, he soon lost Rs 14 lakh to the scammers after transferring funds into an app called "Causeway," only to be locked out and unable to access his money.

Hyderabad senior duped of Rs 50 lakh in scam

Similarly, a 63-year-old man in Hyderabad was lured by a “Stock Discussion Group” on WhatsApp, where an alleged financial advisor offered stock tips and promised enormous returns of up to 500 per cent. Enticed by initial profits, he invested further into the "Skyrim Capital" app. However, when he attempted to withdraw, he discovered his account was deactivated, leaving him with significant financial losses.

How does the scam work?

Scammers typically add unsuspecting individuals to WhatsApp or Telegram groups under the guise of “investment opportunities.” Here, they promote bogus apps that they claim will yield high returns, specifically designed to look legitimate. The victims invest money into these apps but are later locked out, losing all funds.

Why older adults are at greater risk

While people across age groups are targeted, seniors unfamiliar with newer technology are particularly vulnerable. Scammers take advantage of their limited digital knowledge, luring them into fake groups with promises of financial growth.

How to protect yourself from investment scams

  1. Beware of guaranteed returns: Legitimate investments never guarantee returns, especially those as high as 500 per cent. Consider any such promises as a major red flag.
  2. Use only trusted apps: Stick to verified apps on official stores like Google Play or Apple’s App Store and avoid installing unknown APK files.
  3. Consult financial experts: For real investment advice, approach certified advisors or consult trusted family members.
  4. Avoid social media groups for financial advice: Messaging apps are not reliable sources for serious financial advice. If added to investment groups without consent, leave and report them.
  5. Educate older family members: Since seniors are often prime targets, inform them of the risks and advise them to avoid investment-related social media groups.

Staying vigilant online and questioning any too-good-to-be-true offers can prevent financial losses from these evolving scams.

Related Stories
3 Mobile settings you should turn off IMMEDIATELY for more privacy

3 Mobile settings you should turn off IMMEDIATELY for more privacy

How to spot a scam call without using a Caller ID App?

How to spot a scam call without using a Caller ID App?

How a classical track by Kesarbai Kerkar went on NASA’s Voyager: From India to the cosmos

How a classical track by Kesarbai Kerkar went on NASA’s Voyager: From India to the cosmos

BSNL 5G tower installation starts in key Delhi areas: Details here

BSNL 5G tower installation starts in key Delhi areas: Details here

Last chance to grab BSNL’s 365-days plan with 600 GB data under Rs 2,000

Last chance to grab BSNL’s 365-days plan with 600 GB data under Rs 2,000

Promate Neo 10 Powerbank Review: Compact, fast and reliable

Promate Neo 10 Powerbank Review: Compact, fast and reliable

Google Pixel’s Call Screen set to get AI-powered smart replies: What to expect?

Google Pixel’s Call Screen set to get AI-powered smart replies: What to expect?

 

ALSO READ: Promate Neo 10 Powerbank Review: Compact, fast and reliable

ALSO READ: How to spot a scam call without using a Caller ID App?

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement