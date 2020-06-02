Vivo X50, X50 Pro, X50 Pro+ with 5G support, gimbal tech introduced: Features, specifications and more

Image Source : VIVO Vivo X50 series

Vivo has introduced new smartphones in its X lineup -- the Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, Vivo X50 Pro+ -- as part of the Vivo X50 Series in China. The new Vivo smartphones come with 5G support, the camera department, and high refresh rates as their main highlight. Read on to know more about the new devices.

Vivo X50, X50 Pro, X50 Pro+ Features, Specifications

All three smartphone have the main highlight in the form of the cameras and feature quad rear cameras. The Vivo X50 and the X50 Pro come with similar camera configuration: a 48MP main camera, a 13MP portrait lens, an 8MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP Ultra-wide lens. The front cameras for both the devices are also rated at 32MP. The smartphones come with Gimbal technology for image and video stabilisation, which is one of the USPs and also makes the smartphones the world's first to support one.

Both devices feature a 6.56-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and support 90Hz refresh rate. They are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM. They come equipped with two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. They run FunTouch OS10.5 based on Android 10. The devices support an in-display fingerprint scanner, facial recognition, and Jovi assistant.

The only difference is that the X50 is backed by a 4,200mAh battery and the X50 Pro gets a slightly bigger 4,315mAh battery. Both of them support 33W fast charging. Additionally, while the X50 comes in Liquid Oxygen, Black Mirror and Shallow colours, the X50 Pro has Liquid Oxygen and Black Mirrors colours only.

The Vivo X50 Pro+ is the high-end variant that comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. It too comes with a 6.56-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display and comes in three RAM/Storage options: 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB. On the camera front, it has four rear cameras: a 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor primary came.ra, an 8MP telephoto lens, a 13MP wide-angle lens, and an 8MP macro lens. There is a 32MP front camera. The X50 Pro+ also gets gimbal technology.

The smartphone gets its fuel from a 4,315mAh battery with 44W fast charging and runs FunTouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor and AK4377a Hi-Fi audio chip.

Vivo X50, X50 Pro, X50 Pro+ Price, Availability

The Vivo X50 is priced at CNY 3,498 (around Rs. 37,200) for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and CNY 3,898 (around Rs. 41,400) for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The Vivo X50 Pro retails at CNY 4,298 (around Rs. 45,600) for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and CNY 4,698 (around Rs. 49,900) for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage option.

The high-end Vivo X50 Pro+ comes with a price tag of CNY 4,998 (around Rs. 53,050) for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, CNY 5,498 (around Rs. 58,400) for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and CNY 5,998 (around Rs. 63,600) for 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The smartphones are now up for pre-orders and will be up for grabs, starting June 12 in China. There is no word on their availability in India yet but are expected to arrive soon.

