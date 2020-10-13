Vivo V20 with 44MP front camera set to launch today in India: How to watch launch live online, what to expect?

Image Source : VIVO Vivo 20 launching in India today

Vivo will launch the new Vivo V20 in India today. The smartphone will a part of the company's V series and is expected to fall in the mid-range category. To recall, it was first unveiled in Thailand last month, along with the Vivo V20 Pro and the V20 SE. However, there is no word on the launch of the other two smartphones in India yet. Read on to know more about the new Vivo smartphone.

Vivo V20 India launch: How to watch the live stream?

The smartphone will make its entry via an online launch event in India scheduled for 12 pm today. Popular faces such as Abish Mathew, Jannat Zubair and Tanmay Bhat will a part of the virtual launch to unbox the new Vivo device. It can be viewed online by heading to the company's YouTube channel. Here's the link:

You can also watch the event via the company's website or social media platforms.

Vivo India launch: Features, specs, price

The Vivo V20 will focus on the cameras and will support triple rear cameras rated at 48MP (main camera), 8MP (Wide-Angle/Macro/Bokeh), and 2MP (Mono). The front camera stands at 44MP. The device supports various camera features such as eye autofocus, night mode, portrait mode, slow-motion videos 9bth front and rear), and more.

It features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. It gets 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. However, there is no word on whether or not there will be more RAM/Storage options in India. The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAH battery with 33W fast charging and runs FunTouch OS 11 based on Android 10. Additionally, it will get an in-display fingerprint scanner.

While pricing details aren't concrete, the Vivo V20 is expected to fall under Rs. 30,000, becoming a mid-range device and competing with the likes of the OnePlus Nord and even the Google Pixel 4a.

