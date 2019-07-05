Image Source : VIVO Vivo likely to launch an entry-level Vivo Y90 smartphone in India

Vivo recently announced its new Z-series in India called the Vivo Z1 Pro and is now planning to launch a new Y-series smartphone in the Indian market. According to reports from 91Mobiles, the new entry-level smartphone will be called Vivo Y90 that will likely launch somewhere around mid-July.

Also, read: Realme X set to launch in India on July 15

As far as the prices are concerned, the phone will be priced between Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000. With this, the Vivo Y90 will compete with the likes of Redmi 7A, Realme C2 as well as Galaxy M10.

Vivo Y90 specifications (expected)

The Vivo Y90 specifications have not been announced officially, but rumours suggest that the phone will feature 2GB of RAM with 16 GB storage and could come with a single 8 Megapixel sensor at the back along with a 5 Megapixel front-facing camera.

The company recently announced the Vivo Y12 in India that comes priced at Rs 11,990. It sports a 6.35-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with a resolution of 1, 544 x 720 pixels and is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 processor. It comes with a 13 Megapixel, an 8 Megapixel super wide angle lens and a 2 Megapixel depth camera. On the front is the 8 Megapixel camera for selfies.

Also, read: Nokia 9 PureView with five rear cameras featuring ZEISS Optics launching soon in India