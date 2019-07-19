Image Source : PLAY.GOOGLE TikTok in fresh trouble as government fires 24 questions

TikTok, the popular Chinese video app that has more than 20 crore downloads in India has found new trouble as the government is asking answers for a list of 24 questions that range followed with the alleged unlawful usage by children to carry out content that was anti-national and obscene.

The government has asked whether the company stores its data locally or has the company taken enough steps to sensitise children and parents for safe usage on the platform and aid in avoiding any addictiveness of the app by young people. TikTok has a blistering growth in India on its platform.

TikTok that also offers regional social-media app Helo has been under controversy and for the second time in the past few months faced heat. The company was banned in April this year after the court said that the app was encouraging pornography that could expose children to sexual predators. The suspension later got revoked after its parent company Bytedance appealed in the court.

TikTok has been asked by the ministry if it has restricted the usage of the app among children below 18 years via an age-gate mechanism. It has also been asked if this feature can be made applicable for users already registered on the platform.

TikTok has been asked to respond to the list of questions by 22nd July.

