Sound One V9 Bluetooth wireless headphone with Mic launched

Sound One launches its new wireless headphone called Sound One V9 Bluetooth wireless headphone that comes enabled with advances Bluetooth 5.0 technology that comes with 33 feet wireless range with the built-in rechargeable li-ion battery that takes 2 to 3 hours to offer playback of 8 hours and about 30 hours of standby time.

It comes with a built-in microphone that is in line with controls, which provide a complete hands-free solution to answer calls and stream music. The Sound One V9 Bluetooth wireless headphone works ideally with every Bluetooth enabled device like laptops, cell phones, tablets and personal computers.

Sound One V9 can also be used as a wired headset as it comes with a 1.5m audio cable that enables users to listen to music without having to use the battery, which can be used even for exercise or workouts.

Sound One V9 Bluetooth wireless headphone price and availability

The Sound One V9 Bluetooth wireless headphone price is Rs 3,490, but is available for Rs 1390 with special launch offer. It comes with one year warranty and will be available via Amazon.in, Paytm and Flipkart.

