Samsung Galaxy M40 Unboxing: Impressive mid-range smartphone with Infinity-O display

Samsung Galaxy M40 Photo Gallery: Impressive mid-range smartphone with Infinity-O display

The Samsung Galaxy M-series has seen three successful phones under its banner with over 2 million units sold already and to keep the pace rolling has now launched the new Samsung Galaxy M40 in India that is priced at Rs 19,990. Let's take a look at the highly anticipated Galaxy M40.

Inside the box is the phone along with a 15W charging brick with type-C cable, type-C earphones, sim ejector tool and a quick start guide.

The Galaxy M40 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ Infinity-O display, making it the first phone in its segment to get a punch-hole display.

The punch hole display incorporates a 16 Megapixel selfie camera housed within the cutout.

The Galaxy M40 rear camera setup includes a 32 Megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8 Megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a 123-degree FoV, and a 5 Megapixel depth sensor.

The Galaxy M40 uses a TFT LCD panel that manages 1080p resolution.

It gets a 3,500mAh capacity battery and comes with a 15W charger.

