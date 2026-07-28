Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 announced: iPhone deals, HDFC bank offers and more coming soon

New Delhi:

Amazon's Great Freedom Sale is back, kicking off August 7. If you are looking to grab deals on smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, or just about any electronic gadget ahead of Independence Day, this sale is hard to ignore. Amazon’s already drumming up excitement with the promise of “Big savings for everyone.”

We do not have the full list of discounts yet, but it sounds like Amazon plans to go big across all the top categories. If the past is any indicator, the Great Freedom Sale is shaping up to be one of the season’s hottest shopping events.

iPhone discounts expected during the sale

iPhone fans, this one’s for you. Apple devices always turn heads during these sales. Last time, models like the iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 flirted with price cuts up to Rs. 10,000, plus extras like exchange bonuses and tempting bank offers. People expect Amazon to repeat the trick this year, maybe even including the latest iPhones in the mix. There is some chatter about possible iPhone 17 discounts, but Amazon’s keeping mum for now. If you are holding out for a new iPhone (or an Apple deal in general), keep an eye out for the official details—they’re not out yet.

Higher smartphone prices could impact discounts

Now, not everything is great at the pricing front. Some phone makers—Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Nothing—have hiked prices lately thanks to rising component costs, especially RAM.

So, while Amazon will definitely push out some strong discounts, do not expect every single phone to hit an all-time low.

On the payment side, there is good news if you use the right card. Amazon’s confirmed a bunch of offers, like a 10 per cent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards, plus savings on eligible EasyEMI transactions. Amazon Pay ICICI Bank cardholders get 5 per cent unlimited cashback, and no-cost EMI options are on the table for select products. Add to that exchange offers for an extra price cut, and you have got a pretty compelling equation.

The sale is big on limited-time deals, too. Amazon’s lineup includes Top 100 Deals, Blockbuster Deals (with and without exchange), Trending Deals, and even exclusive 8 PM limited-time deals. That’s not all—you get Freebie Central goodies, ‘Buy More Save More’ offers, special combo deals, Exchange Mela, Amazon coupons, Sample Mania, and up to 10 per cent off on gift cards and vouchers.

So, should you wait for the sale?

If you are eyeing a new smartphone, laptop, or smart TV, it probably pays to hold out until August 7. Amazon tends to roll out deeper discounts for Independence Day, and you’ll get to compare prices with whatever Flipkart and Vijay Sales throw into the ring. Expect even more specific deals, including fresh iPhone offers, to be announced as the sale approaches.

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