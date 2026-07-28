MacBook Neo price drops to Rs 67,490 in India: Should you buy Apple's cheapest laptop?

New Delhi:

Apple just bumped up the price of the MacBook Neo by Rs 10,000, but honestly, there’s no need to panic if you have been wanting to pick one up. Vijay Sales has rolled out a deal that slashes the price—and not by a little. By stacking an instant discount with bank offers, buyers can save a total of Rs 12,410, putting Apple’s most affordable laptop back within reach.

What does that mean for your wallet? For anyone eyeing their first MacBook without dropping over Rs 1 lakh, this deal is hard to ignore.

MacBook Neo offer: Effective price drops to Rs 67,490

The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage MacBook Neo now shows up at Rs 74,490 on Vijay Sales, down from its revised retail tag of Rs 79,900. If you use an eligible SBI, ICICI, or Axis Bank card, you can grab another Rs 7,000 off instantly. So, the price drops to Rs 67,490. That’s a straight Rs 12,410 discount—pretty solid. This kind of offer makes the MacBook Neo look a lot more competitive, especially if you’re shopping for a premium entry-level laptop.

MacBook Neo: Specifications

Here's where the Neo stands out- unlike the MacBook Air or Pro, Apple put its latest A18 Pro chip inside, the same powerhouse that launched with the iPhone 16 Pro line. It’s got a 6-core CPU, 5-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine, all backed by 8GB of RAM. This machine isn’t really built for heavy-duty content creators; it’s aimed at everyday productivity, and Apple doesn’t try to hide that.

You get a 13-inch Liquid Retina display (2408 x 1506 pixels) that can hit 500 nits of brightness, which is decent. But don’t expect all the bells and whistles—there’s no 120Hz ProMotion, True Tone, or P3 wide colour. It sticks to the basics.

Features and battery life

Out of the box, you get 256GB of SSD storage, and there’s a 512GB version if you want to spend a bit more. Apple claims the Neo lasts up to 11 hours for web browsing and 16 hours for video playback, so you can get through almost any workday without scrambling for a charger.

To keep costs down, Apple cut a few corners. Don’t look for the fancy Force Touch trackpad—this one has the standard physical kind. The base model skips Touch ID, and the two USB-C ports don’t come with Thunderbolt support. You can only connect one external display, and there’s no MagSafe or fast charging here.

Should You Buy the MacBook Neo?

Earlier, at Rs 79,900, a lot of people just went for the Air by stretching their budget a little further. At Rs 67,490 though, the Neo is suddenly worth considering—especially for students, office users, or anyone whose workload is light: web browsing, online classes, video streaming, presentations, and document editing are right in its wheelhouse.

If you need a laptop for 4K video editing, professional creative apps, or need more RAM and ports, you should stick with the MacBook Air or higher. But if all you want is a new Apple laptop for everyday stuff, the current Vijay Sales deal makes the MacBook Neo the cheapest ticket into Apple’s ecosystem in India right now.

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