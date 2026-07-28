Cannot sleep with earbuds? This pillow might be the comfortable alternative you need

New Delhi:

Tech companies keep rolling out pricey gadgets to help people sleep better. We’re talking smart mattresses, AI sleep trackers, and wireless sleep earbuds. Sure—the Anker Soundcore Sleep A30 or Ozlo Sleepbuds promise a good night’s rest, but they’re not cheap.

The Verge reported that more people are turning to a basic fix: ear pillows. These pillows were first made for folks with new ear piercings, but side sleepers are discovering they make bedtime a lot more comfortable—and do not break the bank.

What is an Ear Pillow?

An ear pillow (sometimes called a piercing pillow) is pretty simple—it’s just a regular pillow with one or two holes in the middle. These holes let you avoid putting pressure on your ears while you sleep. Originally, this was supposed to protect fresh piercings. Now, people use them whenever they wear wireless earbuds in bed.

Instead of having your pillow mash your ear—and your earbud—into your head all night, that cut-out gives your ear some space. You won’t wake up sore, and listening to something as you drift off is a lot more comfortable.

Why side sleepers prefer it

Ask any side sleeper: even the best earbuds start to hurt after a while. Pillows press the earbud into your ear, and suddenly you’re awake with an aching ear or muffled audio. With an ear pillow, the ear just hangs out in the cut-out, keeping things comfy—even if you’re wearing Apple AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds, or Google Pixel Buds.

Some of these pillows even have adjustable memory foam, washable covers, or cut-outs on both sides, so you can switch up your sleeping position without hassle.

A budget-friendly alternative

If you have seen the prices for premium sleep earbuds, you know they often cost upwards of USD 200. In comparison, a solid ear pillow usually sells for USD 50 or USD 60. There are no batteries, software updates, Bluetooth connections, or charging routines. You just use it.

And if you already have wireless earbuds, pairing them with a pillow like this might actually make bedtime less expensive and honestly just better.

Are sleep earbuds still worth buying?

Do not get me wrong, sleep earbuds have their perks. They play white noise, calming sounds, or your favourite podcast. Some mask noise from snoring partners. That blocking tech is handy if your room isn’t exactly silent.

But you are still dealing with tiny batteries and small speakers; they can run out of juice and might not last forever.

Which option should you choose?

If comfort is your main concern and you want to listen to music or podcasts before nodding off, try an ear pillow with your current earbuds. It’s practical, and it will save you money.

But if you need advanced noise masking or special sleep features, the fancier earbuds might still be worth it.

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