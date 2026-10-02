BSF kills two infiltrators near Indo-Pakistan international border in Rajoke village in Punjab

Chandigarh:

The BSF on Friday foiled an infiltration attempt along the India-Pakistan border in the Tarn Taran sector of Punjab and killed two infiltrators. According to the BSF, some individuals from Pakistan were attempting to illegally enter the Indian border. Security agencies initially issued warnings, but the intruders continued to advance. However, the security forces subsequently took action and killed two intruders.

The incident was reported around 12:30 am in the BOP Rajoke area of ​​Tarn Taran. As per the updates from the BSF, at least three individuals were moving towards the Indian border from the Chattanwale area on the Pakistani side and they were challenged and fired upon. Two intruders were killed in the ensuing action.

An intruder fled back to Pakistan

The BSF stated that another intruder reportedly fled and returned to Pakistan during the exchange of fire. This means that three people were attempting to enter the Indian border, but two were killed after security forces took action, while the third turned back to pakistan.

The latest incident once again made it clear that security agencies along the India-Pakistan border in the Punjab sector are on alert for infiltration attempts. As per the available information provided by the BSF, the intruders were attempting to enter the Indian border from Pakistan. They were first warned, and when they failed to heed the warning, they were fired upon.

Pakistani intruder retreated across International Border in July this year

In July this year, a Pakistani intruder retreated across the International Border after Border Security Force personnel fired warning shots when he attempted to enter Indian territory in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Sunday, officials said. BSF troops observed the intruder's movement in the Bobiya area of Hiranagar sector this evening and challenged him, the officials said. However, the intruder paid no heed and tried to approach the border fence but retreated after alert BSF personnel fired a couple of shots to warn him, they said.

Security tightened along border areas

After the incident, security alerts were heightened in the border area. Security agencies are monitoring the entire incident. However, details regarding the identity of the intruders and their possible motive for entering India have not been released.

The BSF maintains constant vigil along the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab to prevent further infiltration attempts. This incident is being considered an attempt at cross-border infiltration.

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